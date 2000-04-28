Southeast Asia is a very dangerous place. Twenty five years after the Vietnam war people are being killed and maimed every day by land mines and unexploded munitions. In Cambodia 90,000 mines and 450,000 unexploded bombs, artillery shells and other ordnance, have been removed. However, it is estimated that 6 million mines and unexploded ordnance remain. Close to 500 have died and another 500 have been wounded in just one province. Vietnam citizens suffer dioxin poisoning. Agent Orange is responsible for killing or injuring 400,000 people and contributes to 5000,000 birth defects. Air Force planes sprayed 18 million gallons of Agent Orange over 6 million acres during the war. That is near one seventh of the total land area of Vietnam. The United States could be a positive force in cleaning up the mess we are party to in creating. Do we have the maturity to do so? If we accept our responsibility to lend assistance, then we can be proud of something we have done in Southeast Asia. It is the innocent who are being maimed and killed. TalkBack: